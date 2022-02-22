हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Brazil and PSG star Neymar hopes to play in US football league in future

PSG striker Neymar also considered Brazil's national team to be very distanced from Brazil fans.

Brazil and PSG star Neymar hopes to play in US football league in future
PSG striker Neymar. (Source: Twitter)

Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazil homeland. The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025. "I don't know if I will play in Brazil again. I have a lot of will to play in the U.S., that I do want. At least for one season," Neymar told podcast Fenomenos in a video posted late Sunday (February 20). "In Brazil ... I don't know. Sometimes I want it, sometimes I don't." he further expressed.

The striker jokingly said he wants to play in the US "because the championship is quick, so there's four months of vacations. That's how you can play (there) for many years."

Asked whether he is planning for his retirement, Neymar said he jokes with his friends about hanging his boots at age 32. "I will play until I am mentally worn out. If I am well in my head and in my body ... My body will endure a few more years, but the head needs to be well. But there's not a certain age."

Neymar also considered Brazil's national team to be very distanced from Brazil fans."I don't know why, when it started, why it happened, but I see it in our matches. People don't talk about it, don't know when we play. That's bad," the striker said.

"It is sad to live in a generation in which Brazil playing is not important. When I was a child it was an event, we had to stop, meet the family."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
footballNeymarPSGBrazilMLSUnited States soccer
Next
Story

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan apologises for sexist comment after saying ‘Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon’ – WATCH

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will sanctions be imposed against Russia?. Watch 25 big news