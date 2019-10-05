close

Everton Cebolinha

Brazil forward Everton Cebolinha to stay at Gremio till 2023

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil international forward Everton Cebolinha has signed a new contract with Gremio that will tie him to the Porto Alegre club until December 2023.

The 23-year-old had reportedly attracted interest from Beijing Guoan, Milan, Napoli, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid after impressing for Brazil's national team during the Copa America in June and July, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This makes me proud. I feel extremely happy," Everton told reporters. "It's something inexplicable. I've been here for seven years and I really identify myself with this team."

Gremio did not provide details of the new contract however local media reported that he now has a buyout clause of nearly $90 million.

Everton and Peru's Paolo Guerrero were equal top scorers at this year's Copa America with three goals apiece.
 

