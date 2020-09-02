Brazilian forward Marcelinho joins Odisha FC ahead of ISL season 7

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) announced the signing of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelinho ahead of the seventh edition.

The 33-year-old forward reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

"I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and a new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this," Marcelinho was quoted saying by ISL website.

Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter expressed, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts."

Notably, Marcelinho is the all-time 3rd highest goalscorer in the ISL and was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos by scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs.

After Dynamos, Marcelinho played for FC Pune City and/or Hyderabad FC for three consecutive seasons and has a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 Hero ISL matches so far.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil.