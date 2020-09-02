हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha FC

Brazilian forward Marcelinho joins Odisha FC ahead of ISL season 7

Marcelinho is the all-time 3rd highest goalscorer in the ISL and was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos.

Brazilian forward Marcelinho joins Odisha FC ahead of ISL season 7
Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) announced the signing of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelinho ahead of the seventh edition. 

The 33-year-old forward reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

"I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and a new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this," Marcelinho was quoted saying by ISL website.

Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter expressed, "With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts."

Notably, Marcelinho is the all-time 3rd highest goalscorer in the ISL and was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season with Delhi Dynamos by scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs. 

After Dynamos, Marcelinho played for FC Pune City and/or Hyderabad FC for three consecutive seasons and has a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 Hero ISL matches so far.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil.

Tags:
Odisha FCIndian Super LeagueISLMarcelinho
Next
Story

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes leaves French side Lille to join Arsenal

  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Who is this Khatri, whose name is there now in the Sushant case?