Former Real Madrid, Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Retires From Professional Football

2014 FIFA World Cup winner with Germany national football team Mesut Ozil has called it time from professional football

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former Real Madrid, Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Retires From Professional Football

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil on Wednesday (March 22) retired from professional football at the age of 34. Ozil was playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce over the two years after his contract termination with Arsenal. He started his career with Schalke in the Bundesliga (German league) and Weder Bremen. From there, he went on to become a superstar footballer for Real Madrid which made him one of the biggest names in the world of football.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announced my immediate retirement from professional football," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

"I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, its become more and more clear that its time to leave the big stage of football." (UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Break New Record With New Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez)

He signed for Real Madrid under the management of Jose Mourinho with whom he won the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup as well.

(more to follow)

