हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manchester City vs Liverpool

Premier League: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finish in draw as title race continues

The biggest game of the Premier League season 2021-22 - Manchester City vs Liverpool settled for 2-2 draw as title race continues.

Premier League: Pep Guardiola&#039;s Manchester City vs Jurgen Klopp&#039;s Liverpool finish in draw as title race continues
Source: Twitter

Premier League: The biggest game of the Premier League season 2021-22 - Manchester City vs Liverpool settled for 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Sunday (April 10) as the title race continues.

City captain Kevin De Bruyne scored within 5 minutes of the game to make a statement but the Jurgen Klopp's men were ready with an answer in the 13th minute of match, with Diego Jota's goal.

After the half-time whistle, City were leading 2-1, courtesy a goal from Brazilian Gabriel Jesus but again Liverpool replied with fantastic finish from Sadio Mane.

(More to come.)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manchester City vs LiverpoolMan City vs LiverpoolCity vs LivPremier League
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo in deep TROUBLE as Police begins investigation into footballer smashing fan's phone incident

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Pakistan Superfast: 'Freedom fight resumes' - Imran Khan