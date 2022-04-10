Premier League: The biggest game of the Premier League season 2021-22 - Manchester City vs Liverpool settled for 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Sunday (April 10) as the title race continues.

City captain Kevin De Bruyne scored within 5 minutes of the game to make a statement but the Jurgen Klopp's men were ready with an answer in the 13th minute of match, with Diego Jota's goal.

After the half-time whistle, City were leading 2-1, courtesy a goal from Brazilian Gabriel Jesus but again Liverpool replied with fantastic finish from Sadio Mane.

(More to come.)