Brighton stun Arsenal 2-1 to hand Freddie Ljungberg first home loss in EPL

Arsenal now sit 10th in the table on 19 points, with Brighton a single point behind and three places below them in 13th.

Brighton & Hove Albion won at Arsenal for the first time ever as goals by Adam Webster and Neal Maupay sunk caretaker Gunners manager Freddie Ljungberg`s side 2-1 in the Premier League on Thursday.

Brighton`s first-half pressure paid off in the 36th minute when center-back Webster pounced on the ball as it came loose after a corner, poking home past Bernd Leno to give the visitors the lead.

Arsenal`s Alexandre Lacazette equalised five minutes into the second half with a high looping header from a Mesut Ozil corner which bounced in off the far post.

The home side briefly thought they had taken the lead when David Luiz shanked the ball home from a free kick, only for the Brazilian to be found clearly offside by VAR.

Instead, Brighton`s Maupay headed a cross from Aaron Mooy into the far corner past Leno in the 80th minute to give manager Graham Potter`s side a historic win in north London.

Premier LeagueArsenalBrighton & Hove Albionfootball
