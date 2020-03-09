हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Bulgarian league football matches to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus outbreak

The Balkan country reported earlier on Sunday its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Bulgarian league football matches to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus outbreak
Represenational Image

All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Sunday, with events postponed in the hardest-hit regions postponed.

The Balkan country reported earlier on Sunday its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

All sporting events in Pleven and Gabrovo regions - the areas affected by the outbreak, would be postponed, authorities said. A raft of sports events globally have already been called off due to the coronavirus.

The BFU`s decision, which came after recommendations by the Black Sea state`s coronavirus taskforce, will affect the top of the table clash on March 14 between title hopefuls Levski Sofia and champions Ludogorets.

Tags:
CoronavirusBulgarian Football UnionLevski Sofiafootball
Next
Story

EPL: Chelsea thump former manager Carlo Ancelotti's Everton 4-0

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Allahabad High Court to give judgement on Lucknow poster case at 2 pm today