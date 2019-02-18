हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Borussia Monchengladbach

Bundesliga: Denis Zakaria's late goal rescues point for Borussia Monchengladbach at Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach had to wait until Swiss international Zakaria`s fine turn and shot from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute to avoid a second straight loss and lift them to 43 points. 

Bundesliga: Denis Zakaria&#039;s late goal rescues point for Borussia Monchengladbach at Frankfurt
Image credit:Twitter/@Bundesliga_EN

A late Denis Zakaria goal rescued a point for Borussia Moenchengladbach in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga at Commerzbank-Arena on Sunday that kept them in control of third place, two points ahead of RB Leipzig.

Gladbach fell a goal behind at the end of the first half through Danny Da Costa and could do nothing for much of the second half against a disciplined Eintracht defence.

They had to wait until Swiss international Zakaria`s fine turn and shot from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute to avoid a second straight loss and lift them to 43 points. Eintracht dropped to sixth place on 34.

Leipzig are two points behind Gladbach in fourth following their 3-1 win at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Second-placed Bayern Munich, 3-2 winners against Augsburg on Friday, are on 48, two off leaders Borussia Dortmund who are in action against Nuremberg on Monday.

Borussia MonchengladbachBundesligaEintracht Frankfurtfootball
