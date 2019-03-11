Burnley win proves Liverpool are still in EPL title race, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool showed plenty of spirit in their 4-2 victory over Burnley on Sunday and proved they are still in the fight for the Premier League title, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The win kept Liverpool second, a point behind leaders Manchester City, and Klopp also said his team`s display showed they were not suffering from a crisis of confidence.

"Our message for today is that nobody gets rid of us if we play as we played today, because we had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances and playing football," the German told reporters. "I liked it."

Liverpool are bidding to win a first league title since 1990 but were held to a 0-0 draw at local rivals Everton on March 3, slipping into second place behind City and sparking speculation they might crumble under the weight of expectation.

"We have no problem with confidence," Klopp added after Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both got on the scoresheet twice to steer them past Burnley.

"We didn`t have a problem with confidence after the Everton game. You don`t have to think that everything you write has an influence on us. It`s not like that. Most of the things are not interesting to us.

"We have to make sure we stay in a really interesting competition at the top of the table."

Liverpool have a chance to reclaim top spot when they visit Fulham on Sunday, with City playing in the FA Cup that weekend.

Next up for Klopp`s team, however, is their Champions League last-16, second-leg tie at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which is finely poised after both teams played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield last month.