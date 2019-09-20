close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi extends Chelsea contract until 2024

Hudson-Odoi`s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season and he was heavily linked with German champions Bayern Munich.

Callum Hudson-Odoi extends Chelsea contract until 2024
Image Credits: Twitter/@Calteck10

 Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Hudson-Odoi`s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season and he was heavily linked with German champions Bayern Munich, whose interest in the 18-year-old was rejected by Chelsea earlier this year.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi has committed himself to Chelsea Football Club by signing a new five-year contract," the club said in a statement.

"His new deal commits him to the club he has trained at since the age of eight until at least 2024."

Hudson-Odoi, who made his senior England debut in a Euro 2020 qualifier March, is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in April.

"It`s been a long wait but it`s done now and I`m really happy about that," he said. "I`ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at."

Tags:
Premier LeaguechelseaCallum Hudson-OdoiBayern Munichfootball
Next
Story

Wins for Arsenal, Manchester United as Europa League kicks off

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Shahjahanpur sexual harrasment case: SIT detained BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand