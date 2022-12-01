Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CAN vs MAR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Another FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us as four more matches are to be played on the day in the tournament. In Group F, Belgium will take on Croatia and Morocco will play Canada in the first matches in Qatar. Later tonight, Germany will play Costa Rica and Japan will take on Spain in an exciting clash.

Morocco is currently on the second spot in the points table in Grpup F. On the other hand, Alphonso Davies's Canada has already been knocked out of the tournament. If Morocco win, they can confirm their place for the Round of 16 stage. If that happens, Morocco will book their place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986. Canada will ensure that they play the party-spoilers.

Morocco must aim to finish on top of the group so that they avoid playing Spain in the Round of 16. Morocco have played this tournament brilliantly, maintaining a clean sheet vs Croatia and Belgium in the past two matches.

Here’s all you need to know about watching Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches is scheduled to be played on 01 December.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will kick off at 08.30 PM IST on Thursday.

Canada vs Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha which has a capacity for 44,400 fans.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will be shown live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.