LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Kevin de Bruyne's BEL vs Luka Modric's CRO
LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Belgium and Morocco vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the Group F fixtures taking place today in Qatar
Trending Photos
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be back in action tonight as Croatia will lock horns with Belgium, who are currently on the edge of getting eliminated and in must-win situation against the 2018 World Cup finalists. On the other hand, Morocco will also face Canada in another Group F fixture eyeing a victory to confirm their spot for the knockout stages. The level of intensity will be high in both games as almost every team needs to win their match if they hope to qualify for the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2022, apart from Canada, who are already eliminated.
2”: Belgium were losing
46”: Kevin De Bruyne comes on
55”: KDB assists an equalizer
71”: KDB scores to make it 2-1
The greatest midfielder of this generation pic.twitter.com/Cs1xUXxa1U — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) June 17, 2021
Before each team played their 2 fixtures, Croatia and Belgium were the favorites from Group F to qualify for the next round and Morocco have performed brilliantly so far and they are currently standing second in the standings above Belgium with 4 points and a goal-difference of 2 as well. Belgium having a star-studded squad with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and more, will surely look to make the most of this last chance to qualify for the knockout stages.
LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: LIVEStream!
Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CRO vs BEL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India.
LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures taking place between Croatia and Belgium along with Canada and Morocco at the same time.
Kick-off at 8:30 PM (IST), Stay tuned!
More Stories