LIVE Updates | Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Kevin de Bruyne's BEL vs Luka Modric's CRO

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be back in action tonight as Croatia will lock horns with Belgium, who are currently on the edge of getting eliminated and in must-win situation against the 2018 World Cup finalists. On the other hand, Morocco will also face Canada in another Group F fixture eyeing a victory to confirm their spot for the knockout stages. The level of intensity will be high in both games as almost every team needs to win their match if they hope to qualify for the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2022, apart from Canada, who are already eliminated.

2”: Belgium were losing

46”: Kevin De Bruyne comes on

55”: KDB assists an equalizer

71”: KDB scores to make it 2-1



Before each team played their 2 fixtures, Croatia and Belgium were the favorites from Group F to qualify for the next round and Morocco have performed brilliantly so far and they are currently standing second in the standings above Belgium with 4 points and a goal-difference of 2 as well. Belgium having a star-studded squad with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and more, will surely look to make the most of this last chance to qualify for the knockout stages.