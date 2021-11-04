हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Champions League

Champions League: Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane register goals as Liverpool defeat Atletico Madrid

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane registered goals as Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Group B match on Wednesday.Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Champions League: Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane register goals as Liverpool defeat Atletico Madrid
Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0. (Image source: Twitter)

The Reds are now at the top of Group B with 12 points from four games.Atletico Madrid is in the third spot with 4 points from four matches.Both goals for Liverpool came in the first half of the game.

The Reds are now at the top of Group B with 12 points from four games.Atletico Madrid is in the third spot with 4 points from four matches.Both goals for Liverpool came in the first half of the game.

It was Jota who scored the first goal in the 13th minute of the game.Seven minutes later, Mane got on the scoring sheet.

No other goals were scored in the game, and Liverpool registered a 2-0 victory.In other matches, Manchester City defeated Club Brugge 4-1.

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored goals for Pep Guardiola`s side.Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig played out a 2-2 draw while Ajax stunned Borussia Dortmund 3-1. 

