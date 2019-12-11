हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Champions League: Dortmund advance to knockout stage with 2-1 win over Slavia

The win put the Borussia Dortmund, who also had keeper Roman Buerki to thank with more than half a dozen sensational saves, on 10 points in second place.

Champions League: Dortmund advance to knockout stage with 2-1 win over Slavia
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund beat Slavia Prague 2-1 on Tuesday with goals from Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt to advance to the Champions League knockout stage, leaving Italian side Inter Milan in third place of Group F.

The win put the Germans, who also had keeper Roman Buerki to thank with more than half a dozen sensational saves, on 10 points in second place, three ahead of Inter who lost 2-1 to already-qualified group winners Barcelona.

Sancho put the hosts ahead in the 10th and Dortmund could have added at least two more when Marco Reus twice had only keeper Ondrej Kolar to beat but was denied on both occasions.

With the Germans having to better Inter`s result against Barca to advance, the Czechs gradually found space and forced keeper Buerki to three outstanding saves, including an off-balance one-handed one, in the first half.

But he was well beaten when Tomas Soucek completed a lightning-quick attack in the 43rd to level.

The Germans recovered after the break and Brandt thumped in their second goal from a tight angle in the 61st to somewhat settle their nerves.

But they again needed Buerki`s fine form to deny the Czechs another equaliser as the visitors` pressure mounted following the dismissal of Dortmund`s Julian Weigl with a second booking in the 77th.

 

Tags:
Champions LeagueBorussia DortmundInter Milanfootball
Next
Story

Arkadiusz Milik's hat-trick fires Napoli into last-16 of Champions League

Must Watch

PT31M1S

Will the CAB increases the number of refugees