Champions League draw: Juventus to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in quarter-finals

Juventus could meet either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the first quarter-final clash of this year's Champions League on August 12.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final clashes took place at UEFA`s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

The Champions League took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the draw.

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! Who will lift the trophy next month? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020

RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta and Paris Saint Germain were confirmed as the four quarter-finalist before the football season was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the remaing four quarter-finalists will be decided following the four last-16 second legs at the respective clubs` home stadiums.

RB Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid in second quarter-final clash, while Atalanta will lock horns with Paris Saint Germain in the fourth last-eight encounter.

Meanwhile, Chelsea or Bayern Munich could face either Napoli or Barcelona in the third quarter-final clash.

Besides quarter-final draws, the UEFA Champions League also revealed its draw for semi-finals.

The winner of first last-four clash will take on the winner of QF3 in the first semi-final, while the the winner of QF2 will square off with the winner of QF3 in another last-four clash.

The final of the Champions League will take place at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon on August 23.