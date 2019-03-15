Champions League draws: Manchester City face Spurs, Manchester United meet Barcelona in quarters

Manchester City will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspurs while Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face two-time European Cup champions Porto at Anfield in the first leg before the side will travel to Portugal to play the return leg.

Notably, it is for the second year in succession that the Jurgen Klopp-side have been drawn against Porto in the knockouts round. Liverpool had defeated the Portuguese champions with a 5-0 aggregate win last season.

AFC Ajax, who had beaten holders Real Madrid after a 5-3 win in the round of 16, will square off against Juventus in the last eight.

Earlier, Manchester City stormed into the quarter-final of the tournament following a 10-2 aggregate win over Schalke 04 while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United defeated Paris Saint Germain on away goals after settling with a 3-3 draw in the last-16.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fresh from knocking out Bayern Munich in the last-16 with a 3-1 aggregate win.

The first leg of the Champions League is slated to be played on April 9 and 10 while the second leg of the tournament will take place on April 16 and 17.