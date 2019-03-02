Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri not sure about goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's return to lineup

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the club`s first choice but manager Maurizio Sarri is still uncertain if the Spaniard will be recalled to the starting team for Sunday`s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Arrizabalaga was fined by the club for his refusal to be substituted by Sarri near the end of extra time in Sunday`s League Cup final defeat by Manchester City and he was dropped for Wednesday`s 2-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"I`m sure in one of the two next matches he will be on the pitch," Sarri told a news conference, suggesting Willy Caballero could continue in goal after making his first league appearance of the season against Tottenham.

"Kepa`s the first choice, of course, he is very young, he`s improving, we know very well that he can become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe," Sarri added.

"But in this moment we know that Willy is doing very well. He (Arrizabalaga) is very important in our group and dressing room, so we need to consider him."

Sarri said Chelsea`s players had to take the opportunity to come closer together after the incident at Wembley last week.

"After a difficult situation, a group is not the same. So there is the opportunity to be better, and you have to take it," the Italian added.