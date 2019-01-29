हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chelsea

Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round

Chelsea won last year`s final against Wembley 1-0, thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.

Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round
Image credit:Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a repeat of last year`s final.

With Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool already out of the competition, Monday`s draw means that, at most, only two of the top six will progress to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea won last year`s final at Wembley 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.

Giant-killers Newport County, who play in League Two (fourth tier), could face Premier League champions Manchester City if they manage to win their replay against Middlesbrough.

Newport, who have already knocked out top-flight Leicester City, settled with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday and host the replay on February 5.

Doncaster Rovers, who play in League One (third tier) and are in the fifth round for the first time in 63 years, will host Premier League club Crystal Palace.

League One AFC Wimbledon, who knocked out top-flight West Ham United, take on Championship (second-tier) Millwall, who eliminated Everton in the fourth round. 

Tags:
chelseaArsenalFA CupfootballManchester CityPremier League
Next
Story

Manchester United not 'satisfied' despite winning run, says goalkeeper David De Gea

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Siddaramaiah loses his cool while interacting with a woman

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close