Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CHE vs DOR 2023 Online and On TV In India?

After losing the first leg 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund in Germany, London club Chelsea will look to bounce back at Stamford Bridge in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday (March 8). The winners of the two legs on aggregate with book the quarter-finals spot in the UCL. Graham Potter's Chelsea have been struggling so far this season as they sit tenth in the Premier League table. The Blues have struggled to score goals despite having a lot of depth in their offensive players list.

On the other hand, Borrusia Dortmund are having a good season so far as they have equal points as rivals Bayern Munich in Bundesliga. They have won all their ten games in all competitions so far. Dortmund's last defeat came in November 2022. Clearly, they have been in sensational form since the FIFA World Cup break.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on Wednesday (March 8).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Predicted XI

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Enzo, Chilwell; Havertz, Mudryk; Joao Felix

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Bellingham, Reus; Haller