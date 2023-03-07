topStoriesenglish2580977
NewsFootball
CHELSEA VS BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CHE vs DOR 2023 Online and On TV In India?

Premier League club Chelsea are coming into this fixture with a 1-0 loss against Dortmund in the first leg. Checkout the UEFA Champions League Livestreaming details below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch CHE vs DOR 2023 Online and On TV In India?

After losing the first leg 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund in Germany, London club Chelsea will look to bounce back at Stamford Bridge in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday (March 8). The winners of the two legs on aggregate with book the quarter-finals spot in the UCL. Graham Potter's Chelsea have been struggling so far this season as they sit tenth in the Premier League table. The Blues have struggled to score goals despite having a lot of depth in their offensive players list.

On the other hand, Borrusia Dortmund are having a good season so far as they have equal points as rivals Bayern Munich in Bundesliga. They have won all their ten games in all competitions so far. Dortmund's last defeat came in November 2022. Clearly, they have been in sensational form since the FIFA World Cup break.

Checkout Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on Wednesday (March 8). (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Angry Reaction To Fan Saying, 'Lionel Messi Is Better' Goes Viral)

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place at 1:30 AM (IST). (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Fulfils Syrian Boy’s Dream after Devastating Earthquake)

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Chelsea vs Dortmund Predicted XI

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Enzo, Chilwell; Havertz, Mudryk; Joao Felix

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Bellingham, Reus; Haller

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011