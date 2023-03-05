WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Angry Reaction To Fan Saying, 'Lionel Messi Is Better' Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo loves to win football matches. However, he is often seen frustrated with his own performance if he doesn't get his name on the scoresheet even if his team wins the contest. The Al-Nassr forward loves the limelight but often gets his name in the headlines for some actions on and off the field. This time, Ronaldo's reaction to a fan saying "Messi is better" has gone viral. After Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Batin, a young fan confronted Ronaldo with Messi's name. Clearly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not happy with the incident.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Bro is pissed after 3-1 win never a team player pic.twitter.com/vf4CTZFqnB March 4, 2023

Ronaldo was frustrated with his own performance as he could contribute to his team's 3-1 win over Al Batin. Social media got flooded with reactions as the video went viral.

Al Nassr registered an impressive victory coming back from a goal down. They scored all three goals within a span of 13 minutes in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo had a bad day at the office as he missed a couple of golden opportunities to get his name on the scoresheet.

Coming to Messi, the Argentina captain recently won the FIFA Best Award following his magical season in Qatar and with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG will face FC Bayern Munich on Thursday (March 9) at the Allianz Arena in their second-leg of the Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Mbappe and Messi have a big task this week as Neymar, Nuno Mendes and some other PSG players are set to miss the blockbuster clash due to injuries. PSG would be very disappointed if they again get knocked out from the UCL after last year's disappointment as well. A team that has Neymar, Mbappe and Messi in the frontline should be winning all games and all competitions they play in.

"He will be out," said the PSG coach on Friday for Neymar's injury. "I think that he will miss out against Bayern. His absence will be detrimental to us."