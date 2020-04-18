हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Conmebol

CONMEBOL says 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to start in September

The first two rounds of qualifiers were scheduled to take place in late March before being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.  

CONMEBOL says 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to start in September
Representational Image

 The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has confirmed that the region's 2022 World Cup qualifiers will begin in September.

The first two rounds of qualifiers had been scheduled for late March before being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have been ratified by FIFA for September 2020 in the round-robin format already established," CONMEBOL said on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports had speculated that CONMEBOL would be forced to change the format to complete the 18-round tournament in time for the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, CONMEBOL did not specify when the Copa Libertadores -- South America's top club competition -- would resume. The tournament was suspended on March 19 amid the global health crisis.

However, the governing body said the 2021 Copa America would take place next June and July, having been postponed by a year last month.
 

 

Tags:
ConmebolFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup qualifiersfootball
Next
Story

Lukasz Piszczek in talks with Borussia Dortmund on new contract
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Indore: 3 health workers attacked in Vinoba Nagar, Case filed against the attackers