CONMEBOL says 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to start in September

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has confirmed that the region's 2022 World Cup qualifiers will begin in September.

The first two rounds of qualifiers had been scheduled for late March before being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have been ratified by FIFA for September 2020 in the round-robin format already established," CONMEBOL said on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports had speculated that CONMEBOL would be forced to change the format to complete the 18-round tournament in time for the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, CONMEBOL did not specify when the Copa Libertadores -- South America's top club competition -- would resume. The tournament was suspended on March 19 amid the global health crisis.

However, the governing body said the 2021 Copa America would take place next June and July, having been postponed by a year last month.

