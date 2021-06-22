Copa America: Record-breaking Messi magic floors Paraguay, Watch video

Agentinian superstar Lionel Messi, who turns 34 this week, played a crucial part in his side’s 1-0 win over Paraguay in a Copa America 2021 clash on Monday (June 21) night. Messi, who has led Argentina well, has confessed his desperation to win a title for Argentina. The Messi-led side is now top of Group A with two wins and a stalemate in three games. The 1-0 win also means Argentina make it through to the quarter-finals along with Chile from Group A.

During the dying moments of the game, Messi gave us a glimpse of the genius he is. In his own half, near the touch-line area, he left the Paraguayan defender for dead with his deft touch in which the latter completely misjudged his challenge and within split seconds nutmegged another onrushing player leaving both the defenders clueless.

Here is the video:

Lionel messi left them for dead pic.twitter.com/sUQ84yXUJe — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) June 22, 2021

Messi has been in the top, picking up two man-of-the-match awards in Argentina’s first two games versus Chile and Uruguay. With his 147th appearance, Messi is now tied with Javier Mascherano for most appearances in Argentina history for Argentina. While Messi played the complete match meanwhile, Sergio Aguero played 60 mins in Argentina’s victory against Paraguay. Fans loved the two together on the pitch.

Argentina now has a full week to rest and is back in action for the group stage finale next Monday against Bolivia needing only a point to finish in the top two — and avoid Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Messi goes past Javier Mascherano

Messi got his 147th cap against Paraguay, tying the record held by Javier Mascherano. The recognition comes at the end of an eventful season for a man who will turn 34 on Thursday.

He began the season opting to stay at Barcelona after saying he wanted to leave. Exactly where he will be next season is not certain but one thing that is not in doubt is his status at the national side.

Messi has spoken openly about wanting to win a title with Argentina and add an international honour to the myriad baubles he picked up with his club.