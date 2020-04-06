Coronavirus: Bayern Munich set to return to training in small groups

While all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, German club Bayern Munich has confirmed that the side's first team will return to training in small groups from Monday onwards.

The club further confirmed that the decision to make a return to training was made in coordination with the relevant authorities and under government policy.

"The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training at Säbener Straße in small groups from Monday, 6 April. This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed," Munich said in an official statement.

The German Football League had earlier recommended a break from training until at least April 5.

However, Bayern Munich made it clear that the training would take place in the absence of any fan.

"Training will take place with no members of the public present. In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground," they said.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 12,70,000 people in the world and claimed the lives of more than 69,000 persons globally.

In Germany, the pandemic has so far affected more than 1,00,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 1,500 persons.