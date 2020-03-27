Coronavirus: David Beckham expresses gratitude to healthcare professionals--Watch

Former England footballer David Beckham has applauded the brave medical professionals who are working day and night selflessly in dealing with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that has spread all over the world.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 44-year-old former Manchester United player posted a video of himself wherein he and his kids could be seen clapping for the healthcare workers to express their gratitude towards them.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," Beckham captioned the video.

Beckham began his professional football career with Manchester United in 1993 and went on to make 265 appearances for the Premier League club besides scoring 62 goals.

In 1994, he moved to Preston North End where he made just five appearances in one year before switching to Real Madrid. Beckham appeared in 116 matches for Madrid between 2003 and 2007 and 98 matches for LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012.

Beckham finished his playing career with Paris Saint-Germain after making 10 appearances for the side in 2013.

On a related note, the deadly virus outbreak was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China. It has so far claimed the lives of more than 23,700 people and has affected more than 5,25,000 persons globally.