Coronavirus: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 due to take place in India postponed

The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup,which was slated to take place in India in November, has been postponed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread rapidly all over the world.

The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group, which comprises of the FIFA administration and secretary generals and top executives from all confederations and was established recently by the Bureau of the FIFA Council in a bid to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides postponing the U-17 Women's World Cup which was scheduled to take place from November 2 to 21, the FIFA-Confedrations working group has also decided to postpone the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 due to be held in August-September.

"To postpone the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 - originally scheduled for August/September 2020 - and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 - originally scheduled for November 2020. New dates will be identified," the FIFA said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the FIFA also confirmed that the decision on the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020--which is scheduled to take place from September 12 to October 4--will be taken by the end of April.

"To agree that a decision concerning the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 - scheduled for September 2020 - shall be made by the end of April 2020, and dates for a potential postponement shall already be considered," the statement said.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan region in December 2019, has so far affected more than 11,00,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 58,900 persons globally.