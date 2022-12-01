Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch GER vs CRC football World Cup match for free online and TV in India?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four-time world champions Germany will lock horns with Costa Rica on late Thursday night in hope of avoiding a consecutive knockout from the world cup. Hansi Flick will be keen on getting a statement making win in this contest and qualify for the next round in style after failing to get started in Qatar on a positive note. In the 2018 World Cup, Germany were eliminated in the first round, which was the earliest exit in the tournament hsitory for them in over 80 years. (Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CRO vs BEL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?)

Ahead of Friday's FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Costa Rica vs Germany begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Costa Rica and Germany will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid players in action today:



Croatia vs. Belgium

Modric, Courtois & Hazard

16:00 CET



Costa Rica vs. Germany

Rüdiger

20:00 CET



Japan vs. Spain

Carvajal & Asensio

20:00 CET#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2DNK1OChSb — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 1, 2022

Which TV channels will broadcast Costa Rica vs Germany match?

Costa Rica vs Germany match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match?\

Costa Rica vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.