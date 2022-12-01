Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CRO vs BEL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

When Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Thursday (December 1), there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished third in 2018, each rely on a vast array of experienced players.

Croatia’s 20-year-old Joško Gvardiol and 25-year-old Nikola Vlašić, plus Belgium’s 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere, are some of the exceptions — with Belgium’s 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards. Nicknamed “Little Pep” because of the similarities between his last name and that of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, the physical Gvardiol has already become a fixture at center back for Croatia and Leipzig, which recently extended his contract to 2027.

Despite the contract extension, Gvardiol has been linked with a possible to transfer to Chelsea, where he could join Croatia teammate Mateo Kovačić. “At the age of 20 he has demonstrated that he can play at a great level," Kovačić said. "He just needs to continue doing that.”

Nikola Vlašić, the younger brother of former high jump world champion Blanka Vlašić, usually plays as an attacking midfielder. But on a Croatia team featuring the likes of Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Kovačić in midfield, Vlašić is used as a winger. Statistically one of best midfielders in Serie A this season with Torino, where he is on loan from West Ham, Vlašić is often involved in the buildup to goals and also puts a lot of shots on target.

Vlašić exited Croatia's opening 0-0 draw with Morocco at halftime after picking up a knock, but returned as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Canada. “Everyone thinks about the three midfielders, and rightly so, but this team now carries even more threat,” Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said of Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match between Croatia vs Belgium Predicted 11

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi