Cristiano Ronaldo breaks THIS huge record in FIFA World Cup history in Portugal vs Ghana match

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal in his fifth World Cup, which made him the first footballer to do so in the history of the tournament

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot (penalty) for Portugal during their clash against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar which made him the first footballer to score in five World Cups. The 37-year-old who's always been in the limelight of football, scored his 8th FIFA World Cup goal after winning the penalty around the 60th minute. (Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Bayern Munich to Chelsea, clubs likely to sign Portuguese icon, check list here)

Ronaldo goals in FIFA World Cup history

2006: 1 goal

2010: 1 goal

2014: 1 goal

2018: 4 goals

2022: 1 goal* (so far)

Coming to the clash, Ghana gave a tough fight to Cristiano Ronaldo and co as they bounced back after going 1 goal down within minutes. However, Joao Felix was at the rescue for Portugal, courtesy a beautiful pass from Bruno Fernandes which result in Portugal taking the lead again. Later on, Rafael Leao scored the third goal for Portugal but Ghana gave the Ronaldo-led side some nervy moments until the final whistle as Osman Bukari scored late around the 89th minute. (More to follow)

