Cristiano Ronaldo breaks THIS huge record in FIFA World Cup history in Portugal vs Ghana match
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal in his fifth World Cup, which made him the first footballer to do so in the history of the tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot (penalty) for Portugal during their clash against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar which made him the first footballer to score in five World Cups. The 37-year-old who's always been in the limelight of football, scored his 8th FIFA World Cup goal after winning the penalty around the 60th minute. (Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Bayern Munich to Chelsea, clubs likely to sign Portuguese icon, check list here)
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups#FIFAWorldCup | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/3UKqXLsZWd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022
Ronaldo goals in FIFA World Cup history
2006: 1 goal
2010: 1 goal
2014: 1 goal
2018: 4 goals
2022: 1 goal* (so far)
Coming to the clash, Ghana gave a tough fight to Cristiano Ronaldo and co as they bounced back after going 1 goal down within minutes. However, Joao Felix was at the rescue for Portugal, courtesy a beautiful pass from Bruno Fernandes which result in Portugal taking the lead again. Later on, Rafael Leao scored the third goal for Portugal but Ghana gave the Ronaldo-led side some nervy moments until the final whistle as Osman Bukari scored late around the 89th minute. (More to follow)
