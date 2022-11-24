All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Portugal and Ghana meet in their first clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Stadium 974 in Qatar. In this Group H clash, Portugal will start as favourites as they play the lowest team rated in the competition. Ghana, however, can pull off a surprise. They reached the Super 8 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and will be quite eager to repeat the performance again in 2022. We have seen in this World Cup so far that the low-ranked teams have stunned the favourites. Saudi Arabid shocked Argentina on just the third day of the World Cup and on Wednesday (November 23), Japan beat Germany to pull off another surprise. Will we see Ghana do the same today to Portugal? Only time will tell.

Prestes a iniciarmos a nossa campanha na maior competicao do Mundo. Uma aventura que desejamos longa e repleta de sucessos, de forma a elevarmos bem alto o nome e a bandeira do nosso pais. Queremos encher todos os portugueses de orgulho e alegria. Nao ha impossiveis! Forca ______ pic.twitter.com/GhfbIM5UDo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 23, 2022

Ronaldo will grab everyone's attention, especially after his ouster from Manchester United. It was a mutual call taken between the club and him after Ronaldo's explosive TV interview that aired a week ago, just prior to the start of the World Cup. Many people have slammed Ronaldo for his childish comments, that came just before the start of the World Cup and that it may affect Portugal's campaign. However, Ronaldo posted a picture ahead of the Ghana clash, where he can be seen excited for the tournament. Let's see whether Ronaldo makes some statement with his football too.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Portugal vs Ghana game in FIFA World Cup 2022 here.