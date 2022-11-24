topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Portugal Vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's message for fans, Read here

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Portugal and Ghana meet in their first clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Stadium 974 in Qatar. In this Group H clash, Portugal will start as favourites as they play the lowest team rated in the competition. Ghana, however, can pull off a surprise. They reached the Super 8 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and will be quite eager to repeat the performance again in 2022. We have seen in this World Cup so far that the low-ranked teams have stunned the favourites. Saudi Arabid shocked Argentina on just the third day of the World Cup and on Wednesday (November 23), Japan beat Germany to pull off another surprise. Will we see Ghana do the same today to Portugal? Only time will tell. 

Ronaldo will grab everyone's attention, especially after his ouster from Manchester United. It was a mutual call taken between the club and him after Ronaldo's explosive TV interview that aired a week ago, just prior to the start of the World Cup. Many people have slammed Ronaldo for his childish comments, that came just before the start of the World Cup and that it may affect Portugal's campaign. However, Ronaldo posted a picture ahead of the Ghana clash, where he can be seen excited for the tournament. Let's see whether Ronaldo makes some statement with his football too. 

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Portugal vs Ghana game in FIFA World Cup 2022 here.

24 November 2022
12:57 PM

Portugal vs Ghana LIVE: Ronaldo's message before first clash

Crisitinao Ronaldo posted a message on his Twitter before the Ghana math in FIFA World Cup. It read as following: 

"About to start our campaign in the biggest competition in the world. An adventure that we wish long and full of successes, in order to raise the name and flag of our country very high. We want to fill all Portuguese people with pride and joy. Nothing is impossible! Strength."

 

12:33 PM

Portugal vs Ghana LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo fined!

The former Manchester Uniter player has been slapped with a Rs 50 lakh fine ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is for for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season.

Read more on why Ronaldo was fined ahead of World Cup here 

12:22 PM

POR vs GHA: Big match today!

Portugal, one of the big contenders for the title this year, take on Ghana today at 9.30 pm IST. The match will be played at Stadium 974. Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action tonight so the fans will fill the stadium in numbers. Watch this space as we begin our build up to the match. 

