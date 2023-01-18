Cristiano Ronaldo EFFECT: Saudi Arabia CLOSES amusement park for 2 hours for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family's visit

Former Manchester United striker and new signing of Sauri Arabia club Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo has ensured that even he is not playing on the field these days, he continues to make headlines and this week he has been caught in another web. Ronaldo visited a amusement park recently with his family and a report said that it was closed for public for a good two hours so that the star player could enjoy a free time his loved ones. Ronaldo also posted a picture on his Instagram with his family and wrote: "Quality time with my loves."

Also Read | Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who is the greatest of all time? former Manchester United defender Wes Brown answers

Check pics of Ronaldo's visit to an amusement park in Saudi Arabia with his family here:

Ronaldo is going to earn reportedly 200 million euros during his sting with Al-Nassr. Saudi has ensured that Ronaldo gets VVIP treatment in the country. The country has even changed its laws to allow Ronaldi and his girlfriend to live together with their kids.

Ronaldo is currently serving a two-match ban during his Man United days. He is expected to play his first match for the elite Saudi club on Janaury 22. Ronaldo, however, will feature for the combined side of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal against Lionel Messi's PSG on Janaury 19. This will be a friendly match and fans are waiting for their eagerly.

Ronaldo has a busy season ahead as Al-Nassr will play till the end of May. They will play 4 matches in February, 4 matches in March, 3 in April and 6 matches in May. So Ronaldo has his task cut out and will ensure that he lead the football team to championship.

But immediately, the world cannot wait long for a possible Messi vs Ronaldo clash in the friendly match that is coming up next. Messi is now a World Champion and has attained the status of the GOAT among many football fans but if Ronaldo scores more than Messi in that match, the opinions may change.