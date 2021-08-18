Cristiano Ronaldo ends Real Madrid rumours, says THIS about future

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has put to rest rumours that he is returning to Real Madrid, insisting that his story at the Spanish club ‘has been written’.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (August 17), the 36-year-old said that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff,” the Portugal skipper added.

Ronaldo, who was top scorer in Serie A last season, has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus but has expressed no desire to leave. “My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines... I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name,” Ronaldo wrote

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also denied reports that the club were interested in bringing the Portugal captain back.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my affection and respect. I never considered his signing. We move and look forward,” the Italian wrote on Twitter.

(with Reuters inputs)