हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Real Madrid rumours, says THIS about future

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was top scorer in Serie A last season, has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus but has expressed no desire to leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Real Madrid rumours, says THIS about future
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied all rumours about his move back to Real Madrid. (Source: Twitter)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has put to rest rumours that he is returning to Real Madrid, insisting that his story at the Spanish club ‘has been written’.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (August 17), the 36-year-old said that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff,” the Portugal skipper added.

Ronaldo, who was top scorer in Serie A last season, has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus but has expressed no desire to leave. “My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines... I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name,” Ronaldo wrote

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also denied reports that the club were interested in bringing the Portugal captain back.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my affection and respect. I never considered his signing. We move and look forward,” the Italian wrote on Twitter.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoReal MadridJuventus
Next
Story

Return of Taliban deals a body blow to Afghanistan women football team; ex-captain tells players to disappear

Must Watch

PT12M26S

DNA: Afghanistan lost not to Taliban, but to its leaders' corruption!