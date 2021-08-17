हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT coming back to Real Madrid, confirms coach Carlo Ancelotti

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti took to social media on Tuesday to rule out any chance of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club.

Ronaldo and Ancelotti were together at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015 and formed part of the squad that won the club's 10th Champions League final.

According to reports in a section of the Spanish and Italian press, Ronaldo is looking to leave Juventus, which he joined in 2018, while Real need someone to support Karim Benzema in the attack. Thus, Real has been mentioned as a possible destination for Ronaldo.

However, Ancelotti looks to have knocked those rumors on the head with a tweet in which he commented that "Cristiano is a legend at Real Madrid and he has all of my affection and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking forwards."

Real Madrid's main transfer target remains Paris Saint-Germain's French international striker, Kylian Mbappe, although it is doubtful that PSG will let the forward leave this summer, even though he could leave for free at the end of June 2021.

