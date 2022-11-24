topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo FINED almost Rs 50 lakh due to THIS reason ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 return

The 37-year-old Portugal star, who is now a free agent following his release from Manchester United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which Cristiano Ronaldo received a police caution from Merseyside Police. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo FINED almost Rs 50 lakh due to THIS reason ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 return

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds (Rs 49.4 lakhs) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country. It does not apply to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 37-year-old Portugal star, who is now a free agent following his release from Man United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which Ronaldo received a police caution from Merseyside Police. England’s Football Association charged him with improper conduct and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and fine.

“An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing — held online on November 8 — in a bid to try to avoid a suspension. Ronaldo said he had “legitimate concern... for his own physical safety and well-being.”

But the independent panel said it was an “act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing.”

After the incident in April, Ronaldo posted an apology on Instagram. He said: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Ronaldo will be seen in action with Portugal facing Ghana in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match on Thursday (November 24).

Live Tv

Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo FINECristiano Ronaldo banFIFA World CupPortugal vs Ghana

Trending news

DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK