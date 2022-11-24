Cristiano Ronaldo FINED almost Rs 50 lakh due to THIS reason ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 return

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds (Rs 49.4 lakhs) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country. It does not apply to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 37-year-old Portugal star, who is now a free agent following his release from Man United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which Ronaldo received a police caution from Merseyside Police. England’s Football Association charged him with improper conduct and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and fine.

“An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions,” the FA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had accepted the FA charge but requested a personal hearing — held online on November 8 — in a bid to try to avoid a suspension. Ronaldo said he had “legitimate concern... for his own physical safety and well-being.”

But the independent panel said it was an “act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing.”

After the incident in April, Ronaldo posted an apology on Instagram. He said: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Ronaldo will be seen in action with Portugal facing Ghana in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match on Thursday (November 24).