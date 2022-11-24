Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POR vs GHA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.

Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new team lined up so his performances at the World Cup might yet convince potential employers to take the plunge on the five-time world player of the year, who may be past his prime but remains one of football’s most lethal finishers on his day. Speaking before the announcement that he had left United by mutual consent, Ronaldo was adamant that club matters would not impact his displays for Portugal at the World Cup and were not disrupting the atmosphere in the squad heading into Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 group game against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha.

That might need revisiting now. The motivation of winning the World Cup for the first time is likely driving Ronaldo enough in Qatar, but impressing a potential new club would be a nice bonus to go alongside it. “Nothing will shake this squad,” Ronaldo said at a news conference in Doha this week.

A loss to Ghana might. The African nation is the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup — at No. 61 — and is the big underdog in a group also containing Uruguay and South Korea.

Still, Saudi Arabia showed anything is possible at this tournament by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina against the odds on Tuesday, and Ghana has previously come within a handball by Luis Suarez of playing in a World Cup semifinal — in 2010. The Blacks Stars also have some form players in Thomas Partey — the midfield anchorman of Premier League leader Arsenal — and Mohammed Kudus, who has been scoring freely for Ajax in the Champions League this season.

Ahead of the Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana will be played on Thursday - 24 November at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana will be played at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Portugal vs Ghana Predicted 11

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Ricardo Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohamed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.