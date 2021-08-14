Lionel Messi staying in Rs 17.5 lakhs per night hotel in Paris - check inside pics

Star footballer Lionel Messi, who has recently signed for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain, seems to be enjoying his time already at the French capital after his move from Barcelona, Spain.

As per reports, Messi and his wife Antonela along with the couple’s three kids are staying at Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris which costs a whopping €20,000 (₹17.5 lakh) per night. The five-star hotel comprises a pool, cinema hall, and a number of restaurants to serve the best French cuisine.

Moreover, the hotel is located within the most luxurious and exclusive part of Paris means the 34-year-old and will have full access to some of the most beautiful views and sky-lines Paris has to offer. The hotel is believed to be where Neymar stayed after joining PSG before the striker found his permanent residence in the French capital in 2017.

Check inside pics of the luxurious hotel:

Notably, Messi has signed for a PSG on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The Argentine star is set to earn 35 Million Pounds (Rs.360 Crores) per year with added bonuses.

Other than his salary, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will also be paid for his image rights which include jersey sales. Interestingly, Messi’s No.30 jerseys got sold out within 30 minutes of its release on the PSG website.

Also, Messi’s signing-on fee at PSG includes some of the French club’s cryptocurrency fan tokens, in the latest big name endorsement of new digital assets.

PSG said on Thursday the tokens were included in his ‘welcome package’, which media reports have estimated at 25-30 million euros (Rs 217 to 260 crore). The club did not disclose the proportion of tokens in the package, but said the amount was ‘significant’.

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allows holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs. Among clubs to launch tokens this year are English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan. Messi’s former club Barcelona launched one last year.