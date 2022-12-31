Cristiano Ronaldo JOINS Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr until 2025 for Rs 1,770 crore annual salary

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after his Manchester United stint came to an end due to an explosive interview. After Ronaldo made big statements on Manchester United's coach and owners, it was time for him to go. He was then on a lookout for a club that could accomodate him and his fee. He got an offer from Al Nassr and after months of finding a suitable team for himself. And now the Saudi Arabian club has confimed his signing. "History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC," tweeted the club early on December 31.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said in the statement. "I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success."

A report states that Ronaldo is joining the club at £177m annually, which means he will Rs 17,70 crore per year. This is a two and a half year contract.

Ronaldo was reportedly earning Rs 5 crore per week during his sting with the Manchester United. He had been offered Rs 3,000 crore annual deal during this United days from another Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal but he had turned down the offer. Ronaldo is 37 and many feel that his career's retirement will come in this Saudi Arabia club meaning he will no more be seen in a Champions League or Premier League match anymore. He recently announced that he has played his last FIFA World Cup after Portugal was knocked out from quarter-finals.