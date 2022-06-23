NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo like never before: Man United forward's hilarious Tik-Tok video, WATCH

After a disappointing season with United, Cristiano was seen taking a break with his family and enjoying a holiday trip on a Spanish island

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is inarguably one of the greatest players in the football history. Being a 37-year-old, Ronaldo is still part of the most competitive league in the world, when most players hang up their boots. Notably, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United in their previous Premier League season.

After a disappointing season with United, Cristiano was seen taking a break with his family and enjoying a holiday trip on a Spanish island. The 37-year-old, who's always an icon for in terms of the game he plays or clothes that he wears, was seen in a funny TikTok dance video which has gone viral with the fans hilariously loving the United forward's funny moves. CR7 is accompanied by his elder son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and two other family members.

Checkout the video here...

Recently, Ronaldo suffered a major loss as his Rs 17 crore supercar Bugatti Veyron crashed into a house in Mallorca. According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the Bugatti Veyron was being driven by an employee of the Portuguese superstar, when it crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday morning. It is understood that the driver of the vehicle has suffered no serious injuries, but there is said to be extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

The local Police of Bunyola Town Hall and also Civil Guard officers are said to have attended to the scene and it has been learnt that the driver has suffered no injuries but there has been some serious damage to the front of the car.

