On Monday, May 8th, Al Nassr experienced a mixed bag of emotions during their Saudi Pro League match against Al Khaleej. The game, which took place at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, resulted in a frustrating draw for the home team.

Despite Al Khaleej's 14th ranking, they began the match with a bang and secured a goal in the 4th minute with Fabio Martins' header. The early goal put Al Nassr under pressure from the start. However, Al Nassr managed to equalize the scoreline in the 17th minute with a goal by Alvaro Gonzalez. This seemed to calm the nerves of the home team and gave hope for a victory. However, Al Nassr failed to capitalize on opportunities and lacked aggression in the remainder of the match. As a result, the game ended in a dull draw, and Al Nassr missed a chance to take the top position in the league table.

Following the match, Cristiano Ronaldo, the star Portuguese footballer, was visibly frustrated and lost his cool when a staff member of Al Khaleej asked for a selfie with him. Ronaldo initially ignored the request, but the staff member insisted, and Ronaldo pushed him away.

Despite the frustrating draw, Al Nassr maintained their position in second place with 57 points in 26 matches. However, they missed an opportunity to move up in the rankings, as the table-toppers Al Ittihad also dropped points in their own game. Al Nassr's next match will be against Al Ta'ee on Wednesday, May 17th.