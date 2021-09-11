Cristiano Ronaldo marks Manchester United return with brace, Manchester City beat Leicester

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on second Manchester United debut and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes added a screamer as the Red Devils crushed Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who returned to United from Juventus last month, opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime, pouncing from close range after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood.

Trust him to be hungry for more.

King Ronaldo is back!

Goooaaalll pic.twitter.com/Xqw2gjv5Ob — Bola Daunsi (@BDaunsi) September 11, 2021

Javier Manquillo brought Newcastle level in the 56th minute with a low right-foot drive after Miguel Almiron had led a swift counter from the visitors.

Ronaldo restored United`s lead with his second -- showing power and speed as he latched on to a through ball from Luke Shaw and fired through Woodman`s legs before reeling off to celebrate with his team mates in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/nRInghsmPm — y (@yxziid) September 11, 2021

Fernandes made sure of the three points in spectacular style 10 minutes from time, collecting a square ball from Paul Pogba and unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 metres which swerved at speed into the top corner.

Substitute Jesse Lingard added the to the celebration with a well-taken shot from inside the box after good work from Pogba.

Bernardo Silva scores in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER: Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.

Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar. City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.

Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.

Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.

Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.