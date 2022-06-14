Cristiano Ronaldo pens EMOTIONAL note for Real Madrid teammate Marcelo

Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional message on his social media handle after his close friend and former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo announced parting ways with the Spanish club. The Brazilian announced that he is leaving Real Madrid after 15 years in a farewell press conference on Monday (June 13).

Both of the players shared the dressing room of Los Blancos for nine years before Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking transfer to Italian club Juventus in the year 2018. They won the UEFA Champions League title four times together during their time together at Madrid.

"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!," Ronaldo posted for Marcelo.

Checkout the post here...

Mais do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores craques com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Vai com tudo nessa nova aventura, Marcelo!pic.twitter.com/Rjgb5R3DAd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 13, 2022

The 34-year-old leaves Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the history of the club winning 25 trophies and making 546 appearances. Interestingly, Marcelo always played as a defender for the Spanish giants but contributed in the attacking front as well scoring 141 goals.

Marcelo signed a deal with Madrid way back in 2007 from Brazil club Fluminese and is likely to return to his native country.

"We wanted to pay a passionate tribute to our great captain. We speak of a legend, the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid," said club president Florentino Perez on Marcelo's farewell day.