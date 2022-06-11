हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League 2022-23

PL 2022/23: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United announce names of 11 released players - check full list HERE

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been tasked with a tricky rebuilding job in his first summer at Old Trafford and will need to get to work on replacing some of the star names who will leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

PL 2022/23: Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s Manchester United announce names of 11 released players - check full list HERE
File image (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United have released their retained list ahead of the 2022-23 season, with 11 players set to leave the club at the end of the month.

It has already been confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are leaving United.

In the academy, five players will depart on June 30, when their contracts are set to expire. As ever, those players will continue their lifelong associations with the academy.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been tasked with a tricky rebuilding job in his first summer at Old Trafford and will need to get to work on replacing some of the star names who will leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all confirmed they would be leaving United last week, while fellow first-teamers Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani have also announced their intention to depart this summer.

Veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant has retired from professional football after 22 years and will join Ipswich Town in a coaching role, where he will work alongside former United assistant Kieran McKenna.

Apart from Pogba, Mata and Lingard, young forward D'Mani Mellor leaves after over a decade at the club, while midfielder Martin Svidersky has rejected a new deal at Old Trafford in order to move to La Liga.

The club has taken the option to extend Dylan Levitt's contract. The Wales international enjoyed a successful campaign on loan at Dundee United last season. Fresh terms were initially offered to Martin Svidersky but it is now expected that the Slovakia Under-21 midfielder will depart.

All players named on the retained list published by the Premier League remain under contract.

Released: D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Edinson Cavani, Reece Devine, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul McShane, Paul Pogba, Connor Stanley, Paul Woolston.

