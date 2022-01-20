Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United ride luck to seal important win at Brentford

Manchester United rode their luck before burying luckless Brentford with a second-half goal blitz to claim a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday (January 19) and boost their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League. A United win did not look likely as Brentford dominated the first half but the visitors were clinical after the break with goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford securing a flattering victory.

Brentford should have been comfortably ahead by halftime but spurned numerous chances and were made to pay for their profligacy when Elanga nodded United in front in the 55th minute. Greenwood tapped in from a counter-attack seven minutes later and substitute Rashford rifled in his side`s third in the 77th minute to leave Brentford stunned.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back from close range with five minutes remaining but it was scant consolation for the hosts who slumped to a third successive defeat. United remained in seventh spot but moved level on 35 points with sixth-placed Arsenal and are only two behind West Ham United who occupy fourth. Brentford are 14th, 10 points above the bottom three.

Manager Ralf Rangnick plays down Ronaldo rant

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick slammed his side’s shoddy first-half performance after a flattering 3-1 victory away to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday. The German also had to deal with a Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum after substituting the Portuguese forward in the second half.

It was a vital win for United and keeps them in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish, but Rangnick was not impressed by what he saw in the opening 45 minutes. “You have to be honest, without David and his brilliant saves it would have been difficult,” Rangnick told reporters.

“We were sloppy in our passing, not strong enough in the tackles, losing the 50-50 challenges and didn`t win a single second ball. When we did counter-attack we were too nervous. Brentford were aggressive and brave and they were all the aspects we spoke about at halftime.”

Whatever Rangnick said at halftime it clearly worked as United were a different proposition after the break – even if the scoreline was scarcely credible.

Yet the win that lifted United to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand, was overshadowed by Ronaldo’s reaction to being hauled off and replaced with defender Harry Maguire when the score was 2-0.

Ronaldo, who missed the last two games because of a niggling injury, took an age to walk off the pitch, scowling at United’s coaching staff and throwing his jacket down in anger, before continuing his debate from his seat.

“His reaction was ‘why me?’... I said to him I have to take a decision in the interests of the club because we had a situation at Villa where we were 2-0 up and drew 2-2 and I was angry at myself for not switching to a back five. I decided to switch to a back five with Harry Maguire. He was not happy, he is a goalscorer and wanted to stay on and score a goal himself. But it was important to be compact.

Cristiano Ronaldo after being subbed off pic.twitter.com/hkJHzDJSVF — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 19, 2022

“I said to him I understand, but maybe in a couple of years when you are a head coach you will take the same decision. I didn’t expect him to hug me... but I have no issue with him whatsoever.”

(with Reuters inputs)