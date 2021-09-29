हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live streaming: MUN vs VIL when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India

Check the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.  

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live streaming: MUN vs VIL when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India
File image (Source: Twitter)

Fans are set to witness another exciting clash in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester United will lock horns with Villarreal on Thursday (IST). Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in European football but in the past few seasons they have let their fans down with an underwhelming show in European competitions.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has boosted the confidence to perform better at the biggest stage. Ronaldo on the second stint with the club has been scoring goals with ease, however, in the past couple of matches United again disappointed many with their performances as they lost Young Boys in their opener of the UCL 2021 and then faced defeat in their last Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Notably, United also lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will aim to take revenge against the Unai Emery’s men.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV:

When is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place on Thursday (September 30).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place at 12:30 am IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League 2021 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Champions LeagueManchester UnitedVillarrealMUN vs VILManchester United vs Villarreal live streamingManchester United vs Villarreal live in IndiaManchester United vs Villarreal live telecastChampions League Live streamingCL matches todayUEFA champions LeagueCristiano RonaldoRonaldo vs VillarrealMUN vs VIL live streaming
Next
Story

Champions League 2021: Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka ban extended to two matches ahead of Villarreal clash

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Israel pavilion opens Dubai's Expo 2020