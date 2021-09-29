Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live streaming: MUN vs VIL when and where to watch, Live streaming and TV timings in India

Fans are set to witness another exciting clash in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester United will lock horns with Villarreal on Thursday (IST). Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in European football but in the past few seasons they have let their fans down with an underwhelming show in European competitions.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has boosted the confidence to perform better at the biggest stage. Ronaldo on the second stint with the club has been scoring goals with ease, however, in the past couple of matches United again disappointed many with their performances as they lost Young Boys in their opener of the UCL 2021 and then faced defeat in their last Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Notably, United also lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will aim to take revenge against the Unai Emery’s men.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV:

When is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place on Thursday (September 30).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place at 12:30 am IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal?

The UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

How do I live stream Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League 2021 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2021 match between Manchester United and Villarreal will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.