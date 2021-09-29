हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Champions League

Champions League 2021: Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka ban extended to two matches ahead of Villarreal clash

Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the 35th minute of United 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in Group F opener for a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been given a two-game Champions League ban by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

The right-back was sent off in the 35th minute of United 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in Group F opener for a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira. The mandatory one-match suspension has now been doubled due to the decision to regard the offence as "rough play".

The additional punishment means Wan-Bissaka is forced to miss the home game with Atalanta on October 20. Of course, he also misses the tie with Villarreal at Old Trafford, which kicks off at 12:30 am IST on Thursday (September 30).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also without Harry Maguire due to injury and Luke Shaw is a major doubt and only likely to be a substitute at best, meaning a rejig of the defence.

The visitors, who pipped United on penalties in last season's Europa League final, also have a player missing out through suspension in former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, after he was dismissed in the draw with Atalanta.

