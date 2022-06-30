Cristiano Ronaldo has asked a U.S judge to order more than $626,000 to the woman's lawyer who filed a case alledging that the Manchester United striker raped her in Las Vegas more than ten years earlier. As per AP, Ronaldo's lawyer Peter Christiansen has asked District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall personally responsible for the whole amount. The woman's attorney is due to answer on July 8.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in September 2018 in state court in Nevada accusing Ronaldo of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, then paying her $375,000 in hush money.

Cristiano Ronaldo who plays in the Premier League for Manchester United, has always maintained that he is innocent.

After the confirmation of dismissing the case, the judge said that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but that Ronaldo had been harmed by the conduct of the woman’s lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall.





"I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith," the judge said in her ruling.

"Simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (the plaintiff’s) claims."

"Harsh sanctions are merited."

U.S. judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Manchester United and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo on June 11. The ruling comes nearly three years after prosecutors said Ronaldo would face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ronaldo is now 37 years of age and is one of the most profilic figures in the sports industry. He is among the top paid athletes in the world and currently plays for Premier League club Manchester United along with leading his country Portugal as captain of the team. Notably, this is Ronalo's second run in his career with the Red Devils after spending time in Spain with Real Madrid and several years in Italy with Juventus.