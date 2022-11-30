topStoriesenglish
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo set to JOIN and play for Saudi Arabia club after FIFA World Cup 2022 for THIS amount

After leaving Manchester United, Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo has bee searching for a new club to play for after the end of FIFA World Cup

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just left Manchester United, may have signed for another club. As per reports, the Portugal star has signed up with Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr and will be playing for them after the FIFA World Cup 2022. As per a report in Spanish newspaper Marca, Ronaldo may get Rs 42 billion for his services, which is £432m. Ronaldo has agreed to sign a two and a half year contracy which means he will be getting £173m per season. Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United came to end an end last week. 

Since leaving the club, Ronaldo has been on a look out for a new club. His ouster was quite sudden. It happened after his exlosive interview with Piers Morgan where he made some controversial statements for the current Manchester United establishment, from coach to owners. 

The star footballer is currently playing for Protugal in the FIFA World Cup, aiming to win the first title with them. Ronaldo has scored one goal in the tournament so far, the opening goal vs Ghana in Portugal's first match. 

Ronaldo is among the greatest footballers in the world and he is often compared with another top player in Lionel Messi, who is busy trying to win his first World Cup title as well. Ronaldo and Messi went viral right before the World Cup when their picture went viral on the internet. For the first time in their playing history, a rather long one, they posted a picture together. It was a part of the photoshoot for Louis Vuitton. 

Portugal have one match left in the Group stage at the FIFA World Cup. They play South Kore on December 2, with an aim of taking the momentum into the World Cups Round of 16 stage. 

