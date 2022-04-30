Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartwarming picture of himself with his newborn baby girl. The Portugal captain posted the an image of holding his newborn daughter, less than two weeks after her twin brother's tragic demise.

Cristiano and Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news that their son had died on April 18. However, letting the past be the past, Cristiano shared a lovely black and white filter picture with his baby girl, captioning it 'Forever Love' with a heart emoji on social media.

Checkout the post below...

Announcing the sad news of his son's death, the striker wrote on Instagram in a joint statement signed by the couple: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."