Cristiano Ronaldo Shines With Stunning Free-Kick, Nears 900 Career Goals- WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased his incredible talent, proving why he is considered one of football’s greatest. In a Saudi Pro League match on Tuesday, Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team faced Al-Feiha, and the Portuguese forward delivered a memorable performance. Known more for his goal-scoring prowess from open play, Ronaldo hasn't been as prolific with free-kicks in recent years. However, this time was different, as he successfully found the back of the net with a brilliantly taken free-kick, demonstrating that his skills are far from waning.

The goal marked a significant milestone in Ronaldo's illustrious career, bringing him to 899 goals across all competitions. With 130 of those goals scored for Portugal on the international stage, Ronaldo remains at the top of the standings as the highest goal-scorer in international football history. His approach to this particular free-kick was interesting. Traditionally, Ronaldo is known for taking a few steps back and powering his shots towards the goal. But this time, facing Al-Feiha's goalkeeper Abdulraouf Al-Duqayl, Ronaldo chose a different tactic. He opted for precision over power, placing the ball perfectly to beat the goalkeeper and score his 64th career goal from a free-kick.

This goal also represented Ronaldo's 53rd free-kick goal in club football, putting him just one shy of his long-time rival Lionel Messi's tally. Both players are tied with 11 free-kick goals each for their respective national teams, showcasing their legendary status in football.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo expressed his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals. With 899 goals already under his belt, Ronaldo acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, "It’s going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see."

Ronaldo's stellar performance helped Al-Nassr secure a convincing 4-1 victory against Al-Feiha, reinforcing his impact on the field and his ongoing pursuit of more records.