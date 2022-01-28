Cristiano Ronaldo spends 50,000 pounds to light up Burj Khalifa on girlfriend's birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the richest athletes in the world and he leaves no opportunity to show off some of his riches.

To celebrate his girlfriend's 28th birthday, he has spent a staggering 50,000 pounds. Yes, you read it right.

The Portugal and Manchester United striker has spent this money to gift his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez her own laser show in which her face is visible on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Ronaldo also posted a video on his Instgram showing the iconic tower displaying his model girlfriend's pictures and video.

Check out the video here:

“The iconic tower becomes the biggest display screen in the world at night, with recent reports putting the cost of placing a three-minute promotional ad or message on the tower’s facade at a minimum of 50,000 pounds — a price that subsequently rises at weekends," according to a report in the mirror.co.uk.

Georgina too shared some pictures from her birthday celebration. Check out the pictures below: