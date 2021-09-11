हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Manchester United return, Sir Alex Ferguson graces Portuguese's homecoming

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Premier League was graced with a rousing welcome at Old Trafford as he was kept in the starting XI in the clash between Manchester United and Newcastle.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Manchester United return, Sir Alex Ferguson graces Portuguese&#039;s homecoming
Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Manchester United return (Twitter/ManUtd)

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Premier League was graced with a rousing welcome at Old Trafford as he was kept in the starting XI in the clash between Manchester United and Newcastle. 

The 36-year-old Portuguese, who returns to his boyhood club after a gap of over a decade, will look to turn the occasion into a memorable one and considering his recent form it will be interesting to see how Newcastle manage to stop the talismanic striker.  

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will be in the stands watching Ronaldo make his second debut with the Red Devils. 

Ronaldo recently created history after he surpassed Iran's Ali Daei and now has the most number of international goals. The 36-year-old scored a late-gasp winner in Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualifier clash against Ireland to take his tally to 111 goals, while Daei has 109. 

Ronaldo will be sporting the number 7 jersey, which was wore by Edinson Cavani in the previous season.

"Cristiano spoke with Edinson and they spoke to each other. And to pass on his shirt just shows the respect he's got for Cristiano, but also Cristiano speaking to Edinson shows the respect the other way. Two top, top professionals and players," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ahead of the clash against Newcastle. 

Manchester United are placed third on the points table, while Newcastle are at 17th.  

